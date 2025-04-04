Nation & World News
Ovechkin scores his 893rd goal. He needs 1 to tie Gretzky and 2 to break the NHL record

Alex Ovechkin has scored his 893rd goal to move one back of tying and two away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrated his 893 goal with his teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrated his 893 goal with his teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin did not take long to move one goal away from tying and two from breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL record.

Ovechkin beat Spencer Knight 3:52 into the Washington Capitals’ home game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. He took a pass from Dylan Strome behind the net and banked the puck off the far post and Knight's back and in.

After a few seconds, Ovechkin's personal goal song, “Shake, Rattle & Roll” by Big Joe Turner," started blaring from arena speakers as mascot Slapshot flipped the counter in one corner from 892 to 893. Fans chanted, “Ovi! Ovi!” before and after play resumed.

Ovechkin moved closer to making hockey history with Gretzky in attendance for the first time during the chase.

“I’m so proud of the fact that I’m here tonight,” Gretzky said at first intermission. “The commissioner I talked to the other day, and Alex said don’t come here until I get to two. I thought yesterday, ‘Gosh, we better get on the plane and get up there because he might get three tonight.’ When he scored four minutes in I thought, ‘Oh my God, we might be able to leave after the first period.’”

Scoring in a fourth consecutive game, Ovechkin reached 40 goals for a 14th time in 20 seasons, which is the most in league history.

“It’s so hard," said Gretzky, who had 12 40-goal seasons. “I don’t care what era you play in: ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, it’s hard to score goals.”

Ovechkin had a few chances in the second period but missed the net on three shot attempts. The Eastern Conference-leading Capitals have six games left in the regular season with a visit to the New York Islanders up next on Sunday.

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrated his 893rd goal with his teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) takes part in the ceremonial puck drop before the start of the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks , Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) walking onto the ice before the start of the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), far right, and Chicago Blackhawks left wing Nick Foligno (17), far right, and former members of the Washington Captials, tke part in the ceremonial puck-drop before the start f the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his 893 goal in a hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FBI director is Kash Patel, left, tallking with former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, center, and NHL Commisioner Gary Bettman, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) shoots the puck past Carolina Hurricanes Dmitry Orlov (7) for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

Credit: AP

FILE - A sign for the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Credit: AP

Goldin is a center fielder at Buford High School, a five-tool player who is considered one of the top MLB prospects in Georgia.