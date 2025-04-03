Ovechkin scores his 892nd career goal. He needs 2 to tie Gretzky and 3 to break the NHL record

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin moved three goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL record after scoring the 892nd of his career in the Washington Capitals' game at the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night.

Ovechkin beat Frederik Andersen on a 5-on-3 power-play with 34.5 seconds left in the second period. He now has 10 goals in 13 career games against Andersen, 53 overall in the 92 games he has faced Carolina and 32 in 46 games in Raleigh, which is the most of any visiting player.

Commissioner Gary Bettman, Capitals owner Ted Leonsis and Ovechkin's wife, Nastya, were in attendance for No. 892, sitting together in a suite.