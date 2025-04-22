Nation & World News
Ovechkin scores his 1st playoff overtime goal as the Capitals beat the Canadiens 3-2 in Game 1

Alex Ovechkin scored the first playoff overtime goal of his NHL career to give the Washington Capitals a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) shoots against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault (35) in the first period of Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Monday, April 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored the first playoff overtime goal of his NHL career to give the Washington Capitals a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Monday night.

Fresh off breaking Wayne Gretzky's record for the most goals in league history 15 days earlier, Ovechkin's second of the game 3:26 into OT allowed the Eastern Conference top-seeded Capitals to escape after blowing a two-goal third-period lead. Before letting it slip away, they spent much of the night bullying the smaller, less experienced Canadiens with one big hit after another.

But it was not easy. Pierre-Luc Dubois' penalty paved the way for Cole Caufield to start Montreal's comeback bid with 9:28 left in regulation. The Capitals tried to hold on, and a defensive-zone mess allowed Nick Suzuki to tie it with 4:15 left on a shot into a wide-open net after goaltender Logan Thompson slid out to his right and was inadvertently knocked out of the crease by teammate Connor McMichael as he tried to keep the puck out.

Fortunately for them, Ovechkin scoring gave them a 1-0 series lead — Washington's first playoff victory since May 7, 2022. Anthony Beauvillier had the other goal in regulation, and Thompson finished with 33 saves in his first NHL game action since getting injured when a shot dislodged his mask April 2 at Carolina.

At the other end of the ice, Sam Montembeault was arguably the Canadiens' best player, stopping 29 of the 31 shots he faced in his Stanley Cup playoff debut.

Game 2 is Wednesday night in Washington before the series shifts to Montreal for Games 3 and 4 Friday and Sunday.

Washington Capitals left wing Andrew Mangiapane (88) and Montreal Canadiens center Jake Evans (71) battle for the puck in the first period of Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Monday, April 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Montreal Canadiens right wing Patrik Laine (92) battles for the puck against Washington Capitals right wing Brandon Duhaime (22) in the second period of Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Monday, April 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Montreal Canadiens center Alex Newhook (15) and Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson (48) battle for the puck in the second period of Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Monday, April 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Washington Capitals left wing Anthony Beauvillier (72) celebrates after his goal in the second period of Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (14) and Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Roy (3) battle for the puck in the second period of Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Monday, April 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Washington Capitals center Connor McMichael (24) and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson (8) battle for the puck in the first period of Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Monday, April 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle (21) brings down Washington Capitals right wing Ryan Leonard (9) in the first period of Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Monday, April 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

