Ovechkin scores 2 in final 7 minutes, Capitals beat Rangers

Panarin has three goals and four assists for a four-game point streak since returning from a two-week leave of absence. Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev allowed just those two goals to Ovechkin on 18 shots in the loss.

WILSON ALMOST BACK

Capitals winger Tom Wilson is now done serving his seven-game suspension for boarding Boston defenseman Brandon Carlo on March 5. It was his fifth NHL suspension but first since fall of 2018.

“I have to continue to adjust, and I think the game is always adapting year to year,” Wilson said. “At the end of the day, it can’t happen. I can’t be missing seven games. I can’t be missing one game. I’ve got to be in the lineup.”

Wilson was one of Washington's best players all around this season before getting suspended, with seven goals and 10 assists for 17 points in 21 games. His teammates winning all seven games without him took some of the sting out of his absence, but Wilson is itching to get back into the action.

“I’s crunch time now,” Wilson said. “There’s 20-something games left. This is meaningful hockey, this is when we ramp everything up and I just want to hit the ground running and try and jump right back in where we left off.”

SHESTERKIN SKATES

The Rangers reported that goaltender Igor Shesterkin skated Friday morning and remains day to day with a strained groin. Keith Kinkaid backed up Georgiev while Shesterkin missed his eighth consecutive game since getting injured March 4.

RANGERS COACHES OUT

New York was without coach David Quinn and his entire staff for a second consecutive game since they entered the league's COVID protocol. They didn't travel to Washington for this two game series.

Kris Knoblauch, who coaches the the team's American Hockey League affiliate in Hartford, again served as acting coach with Wolfpack assistant Gord Murphy and Rangers associate general manager Chris Drury behind the bench.

UP NEXT

These teams face off again Saturday night in Washington.

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, center, collides with New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 19, 2021, in Washington. At right is Rangers center Colin Blackwell. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin breaks his stick as he warms up for the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Friday, March 19, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

New York Rangers center Ryan Strome (16) and Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) reach for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 19, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) reaches for the puck during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Friday, March 19, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) holds a towel to his face after he was struck by the puck while sitting on the bench during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Friday, March 19, 2021, in Washington. Behind are defensemen Libor Hajek (25) and Brendan Smith (42). (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass