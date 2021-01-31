Ovechkin returns, scores OT winner as Capitals beat Bruins

Boston outshot Washington 43-23 despite playing without injured wingers Jake DeBrusk and Ondrej Kase and defenseman Matt Grzelcyk. David Pastrnak, who tied Ovechkin for the most goals in the league last season, made his season debut following offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right hip.

Rask allowed three goals on the first 12 shots he faced and finished with 19 saves. The Capitals beat the Bruins for the 17th time in 19 regular-season games dating to 2015.

CHARA VS. BRUINS

This was the first time Chara faced the Bruins since April 11, 2006, as a member of the Ottawa Senators. The 2011 Stanley Cup-winning captain is still revered by his former teammates, especially those who played with him the past 14 years.

“It starts with his drive and competitiveness,” new Boston captain Patrice Bergeron said. "He never takes a shift off or a practice off, really. That’s why he’s been around for so long and he’s been so successful."

OVECHKIN ACCEPTS PUNISHMENT

Ovechkin only missed four or more games in a season twice in his first 15 years in the NHL. He missed these four because he joined his three fellow Russian teammates unmasked in a hotel room, which is a violation of the league's pandemic protocols.

“It is a situation when rules are rules, right?" Ovechkin said. "It sucks, obviously. No one wants to be suspended; no one wants to put yourself in that position. But you know it’s over, so you learn from it and move forward.”

KUZNETSOV, SAMSONOV STILL OUT

While Ovechkin and defenseman Dmitry Orlov were removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list Saturday, center Evgeny Kuznetsov and goaltender Ilya Samsonov remained on it. Orlov skated with the team but missed a fifth consecutive game.

Coach Peter Laviolette did not have an update on when Kuznetsov or Samsonov might be cleared to skate or play.

UP NEXT

These teams face off again Monday night for the second of eight meetings this season.

Washington Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) and Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) and Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) battle for position during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) and Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, skates with the puck next to Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) stops the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) celebrates his goal with defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) reaches for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Boston Bruins left wing Nick Ritchie (21) scores a goal against Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass