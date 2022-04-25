Ovechkin injured as Capitals lose to Maple Leafs in shootout

Ovechkin tripped over Toronto goaltender Erik Kallgren’s stick after failing to score on a breakaway attempt. His left arm and shoulder made contact with the boards, and the 36-year-old remained on the ice for several seconds while the arena went silent.

Before he could get medical attention, Ovechkin got to his feet and skated off the ice without his stick. He yelled at officials about no penalty being called on the play.

The consistently durable Russian superstar usually shakes off minor injuries and stays on the bench, as he did earlier in the night when he took a puck off his right shin. But Ovechkin went right down the tunnel this time, and his status is unclear with the start of the playoffs just over a week away.

Not long after Ovechkin exited the game, Lars Eller and Marcus Johansson scored to make it 3-1. Ilya Mikheyev scored to cut the Leafs deficit in half, and Jason Spezza tied it with 57.3 seconds left to force overtime.

Kallgren won his first NHL shootout after making 34 saves in regulation and OT. Ilya Lyubushkin also scored in the first period for the Maple Leafs, who inched closer to wrapping up home-ice advantage in the first round.

Toronto is set to open against either the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning or the Boston Bruins. The Capitals could still face the Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes or New York Rangers in the first round.

NOTES: Maple Leafs captain John Tavares and defenseman Timothy Liljegren got the night off for rest. ... Defenseman Jake Muzzin missed a sixth consecutive game with an undisclosed injury. ... Toronto rookie of the year candidate Michael Bunting was out after getting injured Saturday night at Florida. Coach Sheldon Keefe said Bunting woke up feeling better, but the team still did not have an expected time frame for the forward’s return.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Return home to face the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday in their penultimate game of the regular season.

Capitals: Host the New York Islanders on Tuesday night in the first half of a home-and-home series with former coach Barry Trotz’s team.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) passes the puck against Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass Combined Shape Caption Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) passes the puck against Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Combined Shape Caption Toronto Maple Leafs center David Kampf (64) shoots the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass Combined Shape Caption Toronto Maple Leafs center David Kampf (64) shoots the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Combined Shape Caption Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) stops the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass Combined Shape Caption Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) stops the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Combined Shape Caption Washington Capitals left wing Marcus Johansson (90) goes over the boards next to Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Wayne Simmonds (24) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass Combined Shape Caption Washington Capitals left wing Marcus Johansson (90) goes over the boards next to Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Wayne Simmonds (24) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Combined Shape Caption Washington Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen (3) passes the puck against Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass Combined Shape Caption Washington Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen (3) passes the puck against Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Combined Shape Caption Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin (46) celebrates after his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass Combined Shape Caption Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin (46) celebrates after his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass