Ovechkin has hat trick to move 13 away from breaking Gretzky's goals record as Capitals beat Oilers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 880th, 881st and 882nd career goals to record a hat trick and move 13 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL record and give the Washington Capitals a 7-3 victory over Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, moving back atop the league standings.

Ovechkin beat Calvin Pickard clean with a wrist shot just before the midway mark of the second period off a pass from linemate Dylan Strome for his first of the game. He got his second on the power play 10 minutes later and put the puck into an empty net with 2:38 left for his third.

Pickard became the 181st goaltender he has scored on, already the most of any player after Ovechkin broke Jaromir Jagr's mark earlier last month. With his 134th game-winning goal, he also tied Jagr for the most in NHL history.