Outgoing Iran president says government not always truthful

Rouhani, a relative moderate within Iran's theocracy, insisted he and his officials did their best.

“If we have a defect, we apologize to the people and ask them for forgiveness and mercy," Rouhani said.

He pointed to the country's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which saw Iran agree to limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. However, that deal now sits in tatters after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord in May 2018.

Rouhani blamed many of Iran's current problems on Trump's decision, which saw the value of the Islamic Republic's rial currency crash. The president said that while Iran had plans to upgrade its armed forces after the expiration of a U.N. arms embargo in October 2020, it couldn't due to its financial woes.

“We did not have the money to buy due to sanctions and not selling oil, but the contract is completely ready,” he said.

Caption In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, outgoing President Hassan Rouhani speaks in the last meeting of his cabinet in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. Rouhani on Sunday acknowledged his nation at times "did not tell part of the truth" to its people during his eight-year tenure, as he prepares to leave office with his signature nuclear deal with world powers in tatters and tensions high with the West. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited