Outfielder Lawrence Butler agrees to $65.5 million, 7-year deal with A's, AP source says

He was recalled on June 18 and batted .291 over the rest of the season, finishing with a .262 average, 22 home runs and 18 stolen bases.

Butler earned $627,000 last season under a split contract that paid at a rate of the $740,000 minimum while in the major leagues and $121,826 while in the minors. He was on track to be eligible for salary arbitration after the 2026 season and for free agency following the 2029 World Series.

After finishing with the lowest payroll in the major leagues for three straight seasons, the A's have become a big-spender heading into the 2025 campaign, the first of at least three in West Sacramento's Sutter Health Park. In addition to Butler, they signed designated hitter/outfielder Brent Rooker to a $60 million, five-year contract and right-hander Luis Severino to a team-record $67 million, three-year deal.

For the first time since the current collective bargaining agreement began in 2022, the A’s are to receive 100% of the amount due under the revenue sharing formula. If a team’s luxury tax payroll is not at least 150% of what it receives in revenue sharing, the burden of proof in a grievance alleging violation of revenue sharing rules would shift to the club from the players’ association.

Earlier Thursday, the club announced Marc Badain as new team president.

There could be additional details from the A's on Friday when the club takes part in a news conference in Las Vegas, where team officials are aiming to break ground on their ballpark this spring.

