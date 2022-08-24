Our first steps? Fossil may boost case for earliest ancestor

Researchers — also led by scientists at the University of Poitiers in France — initially looked at the fossil creature's skull, teeth and jaw. They argued that the creature must have walked on two feet and held its head upright, based on the location of the hole in the skull where the spinal cord connects to the brain.

Other experts weren't swayed by the early evidence.

The latest work includes a thighbone that was not linked to S. tchadensis at first and went unstudied for years. Other researchers at the French university found the bone in the lab’s collection and realized it probably belonged to the fossil species.

Compared to bones from other species, the thighbone matched up better with upright-walking humans than knuckle-walking apes, according to the study.

“There is not one feature. There is just a total pattern of features," co-author Franck Guy said of their analysis at a press briefing.

Still, the debate over the species is likely to continue.

Ashley Hammond, a scientist at the American Museum of Natural History in New York said more research is needed to find the creature’s place on the evolutionary tree.

“I'm not fully convinced yet," Hammond said. "This could still also be a fossil ape."

Another researcher at the French university, Roberto Macchiarelli, had previously examined the thighbone and determined the species was probably an ape. Looking at the new study, Macchiarelli said he still doesn't believe the species was a hominin, though it might have walked on two legs at times.

Rick Potts, director of the Smithsonian’s Human Origins Program, said the thighbone puts the species on “better footing” as a possible early human ancestor. But the real confirmation comes down to a common saying in the field: “Show me more fossils.”

———

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Combined Shape Caption This photo provided by the University of Poitiers in August 2022 shows from left, the femur, in posterior and medial view, and the right and left ulnae, in anterior and lateral view of Sahelanthropus tchadensis. These remains were discovered in 2001 by the Franco-Chadian Paleoanthropological Mission (MPFT). Based on arm and leg fossils, scientists concluded that Sahelanthropus, an ancient hominin species from Chad, walked upright - which would add evidence that it’s the earliest human ancestor dug up so far, according to a study published on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in the journal Nature. (Franck Guy/PALEVOPRIM/CNRS – Universite de Poitiers via AP) Credit: Guy Franck Credit: Guy Franck Combined Shape Caption This photo provided by the University of Poitiers in August 2022 shows from left, the femur, in posterior and medial view, and the right and left ulnae, in anterior and lateral view of Sahelanthropus tchadensis. These remains were discovered in 2001 by the Franco-Chadian Paleoanthropological Mission (MPFT). Based on arm and leg fossils, scientists concluded that Sahelanthropus, an ancient hominin species from Chad, walked upright - which would add evidence that it’s the earliest human ancestor dug up so far, according to a study published on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in the journal Nature. (Franck Guy/PALEVOPRIM/CNRS – Universite de Poitiers via AP) Credit: Guy Franck Credit: Guy Franck

Combined Shape Caption This photo provided by the University of Poitiers in August 2022 shows the Djurab Desert where the fossil sites that yielded remains of Sahelanthropus tchadensis are located. Based on arm and leg fossils, scientists concluded that Sahelanthropus, an ancient hominin species from Chad, walked upright - which would add evidence that it’s the earliest human ancestor dug up so far, according to a study published on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in the journal Nature. (MPFT/PALEVOPRIM/CNRS – Universite de Poitiers via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This photo provided by the University of Poitiers in August 2022 shows the Djurab Desert where the fossil sites that yielded remains of Sahelanthropus tchadensis are located. Based on arm and leg fossils, scientists concluded that Sahelanthropus, an ancient hominin species from Chad, walked upright - which would add evidence that it’s the earliest human ancestor dug up so far, according to a study published on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in the journal Nature. (MPFT/PALEVOPRIM/CNRS – Universite de Poitiers via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption This photo provided by the University of Poitiers in August 2022 shows an example of analysis performed to work out how Sahelanthropus tchadensis moved. From left are the femurs of Sahelanthropus tchadensis, a modern human, a chimpanzee and a gorilla. Based on arm and leg fossils, scientists concluded that Sahelanthropus, an ancient hominin species from Chad, walked upright - which would add evidence that it’s the earliest human ancestor dug up so far, according to a study published on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in the journal Nature. (Franck Guy/PALEVOPRIM/CNRS – Universite de Poitiers via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This photo provided by the University of Poitiers in August 2022 shows an example of analysis performed to work out how Sahelanthropus tchadensis moved. From left are the femurs of Sahelanthropus tchadensis, a modern human, a chimpanzee and a gorilla. Based on arm and leg fossils, scientists concluded that Sahelanthropus, an ancient hominin species from Chad, walked upright - which would add evidence that it’s the earliest human ancestor dug up so far, according to a study published on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in the journal Nature. (Franck Guy/PALEVOPRIM/CNRS – Universite de Poitiers via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited