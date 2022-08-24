BreakingNews
UPDATE: 3 Georgia children diagnosed with monkeypox, according to health officials
ajc logo
X

Our first steps? Fossil may boost case for earliest ancestor

This illustration provided by the University of Poitiers in August 2022 shows different modes of movement practiced by Sahelanthropus tchadensis. Based on arm and leg fossils, scientists concluded that Sahelanthropus, an ancient hominin species from Chad, walked upright - which would add evidence that it’s the earliest human ancestor dug up so far, according to a study published on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in the journal Nature. (Sabine Riffaut, Guillaume Daver, Franck Guy/PALEVOPRIM/CNRS - Universite de Poitiers via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
This illustration provided by the University of Poitiers in August 2022 shows different modes of movement practiced by Sahelanthropus tchadensis. Based on arm and leg fossils, scientists concluded that Sahelanthropus, an ancient hominin species from Chad, walked upright - which would add evidence that it’s the earliest human ancestor dug up so far, according to a study published on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in the journal Nature. (Sabine Riffaut, Guillaume Daver, Franck Guy/PALEVOPRIM/CNRS - Universite de Poitiers via AP)

National & World News
By MADDIE BURAKOFF, Associated Press
1 hour ago
A new study adds evidence that a fossil species from Africa could be our earliest known ancestor

NEW YORK (AP) — Twenty years ago, scientists discovered a 7-million-year-old skull that they concluded belonged to a creature who walked upright and was our earliest known ancestor. Not everyone was convinced. Now, the researchers are back with more evidence they say strengthens their case.

Their new study published Wednesday analyzed arm and leg fossils found near the skull in Africa, looking for signs of walking on two feet instead of on all fours. When early humans started walking upright, it marked a key moment in our split away from apes

In the paper in the journal Nature, researchers again place the creature just on the human side of that evolutionary divide. The fossil species, named Sahelanthropus tchadensis, walked upright while still being able to climb around in trees, they reported.

The species has been dated to around 7 million years ago, which makes it the oldest known human ancestor, by a long shot. That's about a million years older than other early known hominins.

But it's been a source of fierce debate since the fossils were first unearthed in Chad in 2001.

Researchers — also led by scientists at the University of Poitiers in France — initially looked at the fossil creature's skull, teeth and jaw. They argued that the creature must have walked on two feet and held its head upright, based on the location of the hole in the skull where the spinal cord connects to the brain.

Other experts weren't swayed by the early evidence.

The latest work includes a thighbone that was not linked to S. tchadensis at first and went unstudied for years. Other researchers at the French university found the bone in the lab’s collection and realized it probably belonged to the fossil species.

Compared to bones from other species, the thighbone matched up better with upright-walking humans than knuckle-walking apes, according to the study.

“There is not one feature. There is just a total pattern of features," co-author Franck Guy said of their analysis at a press briefing.

Still, the debate over the species is likely to continue.

Ashley Hammond, a scientist at the American Museum of Natural History in New York said more research is needed to find the creature’s place on the evolutionary tree.

“I'm not fully convinced yet," Hammond said. "This could still also be a fossil ape."

Another researcher at the French university, Roberto Macchiarelli, had previously examined the thighbone and determined the species was probably an ape. Looking at the new study, Macchiarelli said he still doesn't believe the species was a hominin, though it might have walked on two legs at times.

Rick Potts, director of the Smithsonian’s Human Origins Program, said the thighbone puts the species on “better footing” as a possible early human ancestor. But the real confirmation comes down to a common saying in the field: “Show me more fossils.”

———

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Combined ShapeCaption
This photo provided by the University of Poitiers in August 2022 shows from left, the femur, in posterior and medial view, and the right and left ulnae, in anterior and lateral view of Sahelanthropus tchadensis. These remains were discovered in 2001 by the Franco-Chadian Paleoanthropological Mission (MPFT). Based on arm and leg fossils, scientists concluded that Sahelanthropus, an ancient hominin species from Chad, walked upright - which would add evidence that it’s the earliest human ancestor dug up so far, according to a study published on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in the journal Nature. (Franck Guy/PALEVOPRIM/CNRS – Universite de Poitiers via AP)

Credit: Guy Franck

This photo provided by the University of Poitiers in August 2022 shows from left, the femur, in posterior and medial view, and the right and left ulnae, in anterior and lateral view of Sahelanthropus tchadensis. These remains were discovered in 2001 by the Franco-Chadian Paleoanthropological Mission (MPFT). Based on arm and leg fossils, scientists concluded that Sahelanthropus, an ancient hominin species from Chad, walked upright - which would add evidence that it’s the earliest human ancestor dug up so far, according to a study published on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in the journal Nature. (Franck Guy/PALEVOPRIM/CNRS – Universite de Poitiers via AP)

Credit: Guy Franck

Combined ShapeCaption
This photo provided by the University of Poitiers in August 2022 shows from left, the femur, in posterior and medial view, and the right and left ulnae, in anterior and lateral view of Sahelanthropus tchadensis. These remains were discovered in 2001 by the Franco-Chadian Paleoanthropological Mission (MPFT). Based on arm and leg fossils, scientists concluded that Sahelanthropus, an ancient hominin species from Chad, walked upright - which would add evidence that it’s the earliest human ancestor dug up so far, according to a study published on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in the journal Nature. (Franck Guy/PALEVOPRIM/CNRS – Universite de Poitiers via AP)

Credit: Guy Franck

Credit: Guy Franck

Combined ShapeCaption
This photo provided by the University of Poitiers in August 2022 shows the Djurab Desert where the fossil sites that yielded remains of Sahelanthropus tchadensis are located. Based on arm and leg fossils, scientists concluded that Sahelanthropus, an ancient hominin species from Chad, walked upright - which would add evidence that it’s the earliest human ancestor dug up so far, according to a study published on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in the journal Nature. (MPFT/PALEVOPRIM/CNRS – Universite de Poitiers via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This photo provided by the University of Poitiers in August 2022 shows the Djurab Desert where the fossil sites that yielded remains of Sahelanthropus tchadensis are located. Based on arm and leg fossils, scientists concluded that Sahelanthropus, an ancient hominin species from Chad, walked upright - which would add evidence that it’s the earliest human ancestor dug up so far, according to a study published on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in the journal Nature. (MPFT/PALEVOPRIM/CNRS – Universite de Poitiers via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
This photo provided by the University of Poitiers in August 2022 shows the Djurab Desert where the fossil sites that yielded remains of Sahelanthropus tchadensis are located. Based on arm and leg fossils, scientists concluded that Sahelanthropus, an ancient hominin species from Chad, walked upright - which would add evidence that it’s the earliest human ancestor dug up so far, according to a study published on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in the journal Nature. (MPFT/PALEVOPRIM/CNRS – Universite de Poitiers via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
This photo provided by the University of Poitiers in August 2022 shows an example of analysis performed to work out how Sahelanthropus tchadensis moved. From left are the femurs of Sahelanthropus tchadensis, a modern human, a chimpanzee and a gorilla. Based on arm and leg fossils, scientists concluded that Sahelanthropus, an ancient hominin species from Chad, walked upright - which would add evidence that it’s the earliest human ancestor dug up so far, according to a study published on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in the journal Nature. (Franck Guy/PALEVOPRIM/CNRS – Universite de Poitiers via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This photo provided by the University of Poitiers in August 2022 shows an example of analysis performed to work out how Sahelanthropus tchadensis moved. From left are the femurs of Sahelanthropus tchadensis, a modern human, a chimpanzee and a gorilla. Based on arm and leg fossils, scientists concluded that Sahelanthropus, an ancient hominin species from Chad, walked upright - which would add evidence that it’s the earliest human ancestor dug up so far, according to a study published on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in the journal Nature. (Franck Guy/PALEVOPRIM/CNRS – Universite de Poitiers via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
This photo provided by the University of Poitiers in August 2022 shows an example of analysis performed to work out how Sahelanthropus tchadensis moved. From left are the femurs of Sahelanthropus tchadensis, a modern human, a chimpanzee and a gorilla. Based on arm and leg fossils, scientists concluded that Sahelanthropus, an ancient hominin species from Chad, walked upright - which would add evidence that it’s the earliest human ancestor dug up so far, according to a study published on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in the journal Nature. (Franck Guy/PALEVOPRIM/CNRS – Universite de Poitiers via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo provided by the University of Poitiers in August 2022, researchers Franck Guy, left, and Guillaume Daver sit together at the PALEVOPRIM laboratory in Poitiers, France. Based on arm and leg fossils, scientists concluded that Sahelanthropus, an ancient hominin species from Chad, walked upright - which would add evidence that it’s the earliest human ancestor dug up so far, according to a study published on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in the journal Nature. (PALEVOPRIM/CNRS – Universite de Poitiers via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

In this photo provided by the University of Poitiers in August 2022, researchers Franck Guy, left, and Guillaume Daver sit together at the PALEVOPRIM laboratory in Poitiers, France. Based on arm and leg fossils, scientists concluded that Sahelanthropus, an ancient hominin species from Chad, walked upright - which would add evidence that it’s the earliest human ancestor dug up so far, according to a study published on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in the journal Nature. (PALEVOPRIM/CNRS – Universite de Poitiers via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo provided by the University of Poitiers in August 2022, researchers Franck Guy, left, and Guillaume Daver sit together at the PALEVOPRIM laboratory in Poitiers, France. Based on arm and leg fossils, scientists concluded that Sahelanthropus, an ancient hominin species from Chad, walked upright - which would add evidence that it’s the earliest human ancestor dug up so far, according to a study published on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in the journal Nature. (PALEVOPRIM/CNRS – Universite de Poitiers via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks
5 notes from Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins’ media availability22h ago
Witness: Desperate R. Kelly offered $1M for return of video
18h ago
Sandra Deal, Georgia’s former first lady, dies at 80
19h ago
Finland's leader apologizes for party photo at summer home
6h ago
Finland's leader apologizes for party photo at summer home
6h ago
Serena Williams tells Meghan of baby’s injury before match
22h ago
The Latest
Ukraine girds for heavy attacks as it marks Independence Day
10m ago
Heche will be laid to rest at historic Hollywood cemetery
13m ago
SEC questions Twitter on how it counts fake accounts
16m ago
Featured
FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East Rutherford, N.J., on May 17, 2018. President Joe Biden is expected to announce Wednesday Aug. 24, 2022 that many Americans can have up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiven. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
2h ago
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
2h ago
Fall Arts Guide: Don’t miss these top 12 fall events
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top