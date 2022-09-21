BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-20 reopens after fleeing driver causes wreck, GSP says
ajc logo
X

Ouch! Mets set MLB record with 106 hit batters in season

New York Mets' Mark Canha is hit by a pitch during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Mets' Mark Canha is hit by a pitch during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

National & World News
27 minutes ago
The New York Mets set a major league record with 106 hit batters this season when Mark Canha was plunked twice and Luis Guillorme once in a 6-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The New York Mets set a major league record with 106 hit batters this season when Mark Canha was plunked twice and Luis Guillorme once in Wednesday's 6-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

New York has been hit one more time than the 2021 Cincinnati Reds.

“It's like a broken record at this point,” Canha said. “We just kind of roll our eyes when it happens now and move on. There's nothing you can do except capitalize on it, make it hurt, and it's all you can do. Yeah, sure, we're frustrated. It's like not a great thing to happen to your team.”

Mets manager Buck Showalter has repeatedly complained about the amount of times his players have been hit. He signaled for the ball after Guillorme was struck on the right foot by Jake Cousins' slider in the ninth.

Asked what he planned to do with the ball, Showalter quipped, “it would be obscene to tell you” before adding: “I gave it to the hitting coaches. They can do with it what they want to.”

The Mets were banged up in other ways Wednesday, too. Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo hurt his left quadriceps while stealing second base and left after the first inning. Left fielder Jeff McNeil banged up his right wrist against the chain-link fence in a failed attempt to catch Brosseau’s drive.

Canha was hit near the hip in the third and the ribs in the fifth. He has been hit a big league-high 24 times this year and tied Seattle's Ty France for last year's high with 27.

“I'm closer to the plate and I don't move,” Canha said. “We have a lot of good hitters, dangerous hitters, and you have to pitch good hitters in, and we tend to get hit a lot.”

A record 2,112 baters were hit last year, topping the 1,984 in 2019. Batters were hit 1,875 times entering Wednesday with two weeks remaining.

“Teams are having to try and figure out ways to get us out, and I guess that's part of the way, trying to pitching inside,” Nimmo said, “and so you’re going to get hit when that happens.”

Cincinnati pitchers have set a record with 99 hit batters this year, one more than last year's Chicago Cubs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Mets' Mark Canha is hit by a pitch during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: Morry Gash

New York Mets' Mark Canha is hit by a pitch during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: Morry Gash

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Mets' Mark Canha is hit by a pitch during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Editors' Picks
Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom fields a grounder by Nationals catcher Tres Barrera in the third inning Wednesday at Truist Park. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves sloppy late in loss to Nationals2h ago
Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury comforts Tech coach Geoff Collins after Georgia defeated Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury
3h ago
Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins speaks to defensive lineman Noah Collins during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins has no good argument for critics
Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña (13) celebrates after scoring on an RBI single by Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman in the first inning Wednesday at Truist Park. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

A terrific Braves team has a clunker of a day. It happens
2h ago
Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña (13) celebrates after scoring on an RBI single by Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman in the first inning Wednesday at Truist Park. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

A terrific Braves team has a clunker of a day. It happens
2h ago
Three blocked punts in the past three games don’t inspire confidence in Georgia Tech’s special teams as the Yellow Jackets prepare to face Central Florida on Saturday in Orlando, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s special teams trying to fix mistakes
6h ago
The Latest
From left; U.S. Bancorp Chairman, President, and CEO Andy Cecere; PNC Financial Services Group Chairman, President, and CEO William Demchak; JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon; Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser; Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan; Truist Financial Corporation Chairman and CEO William Rogers Jr.; and Wells Fargo President and CEO Charles Scharf are sworn in as they appear before a House Committee on Financial Services Committee hearing on "Holding Megabanks Accountable: Oversight of America's Largest Consumer Facing Banks" on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Bank CEOs warn that US economy faces 'daunting' challenges
9m ago
Putin orders partial military call-up, sparking protests
11m ago
Senate ratifies international climate deal on refrigerants
14m ago
Featured
Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury comforts Tech coach Geoff Collins after Georgia defeated Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury
3h ago
AJC Poll of Georgia voters, September 2022 - Questions asked, results, poll dates
13h ago
‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top