Ottawa Senators to forfeit first-round pick for role team played in invalidated trade, NHL says

The Ottawa Senators must forfeit a first-round pick for the role the team played in a trade being invalidated last year
National & World News
By NEW YORK
51 minutes ago

The Ottawa Senators must forfeit a first-round pick for the role the team played in a trade being invalidated last year, the NHL announced Wednesday.

The Senators traded forward Evgenii Dadonov to Vegas in July 2021 and failed to supply the Golden Knights with the player's 10-team no-trade list. Vegas attempted to send Dadonov to the Anaheim Ducks in March 2022 before the move was nixed by NHL Central Registry because he had not waived his no-trade clause.

Dadonov remained with Vegas for the rest of that season before being traded to Montreal in June 2022. He now plays for Dallas after the Canadiens traded him to the Stars in February.

Ottawa will give up its first-round pick in either 2024, 2025 or 2026 and has until 24 hours after the draft lottery each of the next two years to decide.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Editors' Picks

Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP

DHS lawyers: Ossoff inquiry into foster care turns ‘political’43m ago

3 dead, including infant and teen, in DeKalb crash involving tractor-trailer
2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Brookhaven road remains closed after pursuit ends in police shooting
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

49 residents displaced after fire destroys Gwinnett apartments
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

49 residents displaced after fire destroys Gwinnett apartments
1h ago

ONLY ON AJC
EXCLUSIVE: Jenna Ellis’ lawyer talks guilty plea in Fulton Trump case
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ozone hole is about average size, despite undersea volcano eruption that was expected to...
8m ago
Gaza border opened to allow some badly wounded, and foreign passport holders, flee the...
9m ago
The woman accused of killing pro cyclist Mo Wilson tracked her on a fitness app...
10m ago
Featured

Credit: Richard Watkins

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Atlanta’s LGBTQ+ community tackles hip-hop’s toxic masculinity
23h ago
10 ways to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in Atlanta
His life was upended by paralysis, but he refused to give up his dreams
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top