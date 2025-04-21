Breaking: Hawks fire general manager Landry Fields, begin search for team president
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Ostapenko stuns world No. 1 Sabalenka to win Porsche Grand Prix

Jelena Ostapenko has upset No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-1 in the Porsche Grand Prix final in Stuttgart
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko celebrates after her victory against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka during the women's singles final tennis match of the WTA tour, in Stuttgart, Germany, Monday, April 21, 2025. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko celebrates after her victory against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka during the women's singles final tennis match of the WTA tour, in Stuttgart, Germany, Monday, April 21, 2025. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)
1 hour ago

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Jelena Ostapenko upset No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-1 in the Porsche Grand Prix final on Monday.

Ostapenko beat Sabalenka for the first time in four meetings to win her first clay-court title since the 2017 French Open.

She also beat world No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals in her run to her ninth career title.

“I'm really, really happy with my performance in general this week,” Ostapenko said. "I was ready to play every single player, because the draw here is so small. You have to be ready for the best, and I did that.

“I think the game was already very good but I have been working on my mental stuff. I understand what I have to do now. I believe in myself.”

The Latvian broke Sabalenka six times, twice in the first set.

In the second set, Sabalenka won just 10 points and only five on serve. Powering to victory, Ostapenko concluded with an emphatic forehand return of serve.

Sabalenka has lost four Stuttgart finals.

“Great week, great tournament,” she said. “Not for me every year, not for me, but maybe next year.”

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko during the women's singles final tennis match of the WTA tour, in Stuttgart, Germany, Monday, April 21, 2025. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in action against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the women's singles final tennis match of the WTA tour, in Stuttgart, Germany, Moday, April 21, 2025. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia during the women's singles final tennis match of the WTA tour, in Stuttgart, Germany, Moday, April 21, 2025. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning against Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor in a men's singles quarterfinal match at the Munich tennis tournament, in Munich, Germany, Friday April 18, 2025. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

Zverev pulls off comeback win to reach Munich semifinals with Shelton and Cerundolo

Akie Iwai shoots 64 playing alongside twin sister for share of the LPGA Tour lead at El Caballero

Classic encounter on ice as United States wins women's hockey worlds 4-3 in OT against Canada

The Latest

Trader Sal Suarino works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: AP

Wall Street and the dollar tumble as investors retreat further from the United States

5m ago

US general says allied forces can repel Asia aggression as Philippines combat drills open

6m ago

JD Vance was one of the last leaders to meet with Pope Francis

7m ago

Featured

Thousands attend Easter sunrise service atop Stone Mountain on Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Thousands greet first light of Easter atop Stone Mountain

The sunrise tradition is shared among Christians around the world to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.

Orange Crush delivers ‘vibe you want’ at annual HBCU beach bash

Orange Crush, a notoriously rowdy spring break party held on popular Tybee Island, starts new era as a sanctioned music festival.

Keyatta Mincey Parker is planting seeds of community for Atlanta bartenders