Oscars slim down, will hand out 8 awards ahead of broadcast

The possibility of pulling some of the Oscars' 23 categories from the broadcast has long been a matter of debate. In 2019, the academy initially sought to air four categories — cinematography, editing, makeup and hairstyling and live-action short — in a shortened, taped segment. But after a backlash ensued, the academy reversed itself days before the show.

But ratings have continued to fall. Last year's broadcast, severely altered by COVID-19, plummeted to an all-time low of 9.85 million viewers. (In 2018, 29.6 million watched.) Pressure has mounted not only with the Oscars' longtime broadcast partner, ABC, but within the academy to innovate a cultural institution that has long resisted change.

This year, after several host-less Oscars, producers are turning to the trio of Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes to emcee. The show, produced by Will Packer, will also recognize the favorite movie as voted on by fans on Twitter.

In remaking the Oscars to be less of a march through awards, the Academy Awards will become a little more like the Tonys and the Grammys, which have similarly shrunk the number of awards handed out during their telecasts. That hasn't stopped a ratings slide for either, though. Both the Tonys and the Grammys notched new viewership lows in 2021. Some have argued that no tinkering can stem the tide against any network television broadcast in a more diffuse, streaming media world.

Rubin pledged the revamped broadcast will be "tighter and more electric" because of the category shifts but also promised one eyebrow-raising tweak from last year's ceremony won't return: The show will again end with the award for best picture.

