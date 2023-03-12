X
Oscars 2023 live updates: Latest news from carpet, show

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By The Associated Press
2 hours ago
The 95th Academy Awards are here

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Follow along for real-time updates on the 2023 Oscars from The Associated Press — on the decidedly not red carpet, inside the Dolby Theatre and behind the scenes. Live updates are brought to you by AP journalists in Los Angeles and around the country.

___

OSCARS PREDICTIONS

AP Film Writers Jake Coyle and Lindsey Bahr are pros at the predictions game — but the unexpected can always happen. Last year, Coyle edged out Bahr in predicting the eventual wins. We'll see who wins tonight, but until then: Read their predictions and check out the interactive Oscar ballot at the end.

___

For more Oscars coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

