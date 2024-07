Oscar Piastri wins first F1 race in McLaren one-two with Norris at Hungarian GP with Hamilton 3rd

BUDAPEST (AP) — Oscar Piastri won his first Formula One race after completing a McLaren one-two with Lando Norris at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Australian driver started second behind pole-sitting Norris and beat him to the first turn to take the lead. Norris got ahead after a pit-stop strategy that favored him, but he then finally complied with a request by his team to give the lead back to his partner.

Lewis Hamilton finished third behind the papaya-colored pair for his 200th career podium.