Oscar nominees for films from 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' to documentary shorts gather for luncheon

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The annual Academy Award nominees luncheon on Monday is a chance for this year's Oscar hopefuls to come together for photos, hugs and congratulations.

The luncheon is a warm, feel-good, egalitarian affair where little-known first-time nominees in categories like best animated short get to rub shoulders and share tables with acting nominees like Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

The centerpiece of the event at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, is a class photo of the entire group of nominees. Nearly all of them usually attend, both as part of the Oscars experience and as part of their unspoken campaigns for votes.