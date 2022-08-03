ajc logo
X

Osaka wins at San Jose in 1st match since May

National & World News
17 minutes ago
Four-time major champion Naomi Osaka won the first match she’s played since May, beating Zheng Qinwen 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 on at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Four-time major champion Naomi Osaka won the first match she’s played since May, beating Zheng Qinwen 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 on Tuesday night at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

Osaka hit 11 aces and saved 7 of 8 break points in the hard-court tournament that serves as a tuneup for the U.S. Open.

Osaka had not played anywhere since a first-round loss to Amanda Anisimova at the French Open on May 23.

The former No. 1-ranked player was bothered by her left Achilles tendon during that defeat, then cited that lingering injury when she pulled out of Wimbledon in June.

Osaka won the U.S. Open in 2018 and 2020.

Another past champion at Flushing Meadows, 2019 winner Bianca Andreescu, lost Tuesday in San Jose, beaten 6-4, 6-2 by Shelby Rogers.

In other first-round action, qualifier Elizabeth Mandlik won her WTA debut, defeating Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-3, 6-3, and No. 9 seed Veronika Kudermetova beat Camila Giorgi 7-6 (2), 4-6, 7-5.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
Alex Anthopoulos strengthens Braves in multiple ways at trade deadline 1h ago
Braves trade Will Smith to Astros for Jake Odorizzi
11h ago
Braves acquire veteran reliever Raisel Iglesias from Angels
5h ago
Braves get better, but Padres close gap with Juan Soto
7h ago
Braves get better, but Padres close gap with Juan Soto
7h ago
Georgia Bulldogs mourn death of football great Lars Tate
10h ago
The Latest
Vin Scully, Dodgers broadcaster for 67 years, dies at 94
8m ago
Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4
10m ago
Missouri AG Schmitt wins GOP Senate race, to face Valentine
11m ago
Featured
Herpetology keeper William Ternes holds a model of a hellbender at the Chattanooga Zoo. (Courtesy of Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press)

Credit: Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press

Georgia naturalists: These large salamanders are here. Have you seen one?
12h ago
What’s new at school this year?
ACC explains how Georgia Tech’s new primary opponents were picked
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top