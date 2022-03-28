Osaka makes Miami quarterfinals, says she's more grateful

Wins these days just mean more, after ongoing struggles and time away from the game to deal with her mental health. Her ranking in the world has dipped to No. 77 — it could get somewhere around No. 30 if she wins the Miami title — and she hasn’t won a tournament since that Australian Open victory last year.

But her stay in Miami so far has been nothing but happiness, with three easy wins — all in straight sets — and the added benefit of a walkover victory in there as well.

“This is really one of the funnest times of my life,” Osaka said. “I’m really grateful.”

Collins, the No. 9 seed from the U.S., needed just over an hour Monday to win her fourth-round match against No. 8 Ons Jabeur, 6-2, 6-4.

The win likely ensured that Collins is locked into the top 10 when the world rankings reset early next week. She could be as high as No. 8 depending on how far others go in the tournament.

Collins is 0-2 in previous matches against Osaka, both straight-set losses on hard courts, one in 2018, the other in 2019.

“When Naomi is at the top of her game, she’s very, very hard to beat,” Collins said.

Daria Saville also got into the quarterfinals, surviving a three-hour match to beat Lucia Bronzetti 5-7, 6-4, 7-5. Saville has climbed a staggering 500 spots in the world rankings in about a month and a half; she was 627th in the world in mid-February and could make the top 100 if she wins her next match against either No. 22 Belinda Bencic or Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

In the men’s third round, Daniil Medvedev is now two wins away from reclaiming the No. 1 world ranking.

The top seed in Miami beat Spain’s Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-4. A trip to the semifinals is all it would take for Medvedev to leapfrog Novak Djokovic and return to No. 1.

Next up for Medvedev: American Jenson Brooksby, who rallied from 0-4 down in the third set to upset No. 15 Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

“I competed until the end,” Brooksby said.

Defending champion Hubert Hurkacz also advanced, the No. 8 seed fighting past No. 29 Aslan Karatsev 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

