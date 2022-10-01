ajc logo
X

Hurricane Orlene strengthens some off Mexico's Pacific coast

National & World News
Updated 9 hours ago
Hurricane Orlene has strengthened some while heading for an expected Monday landfall on Mexico’s northwestern Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Orlene strengthened some Saturday while heading for an expected landfall early next week on Mexico's northwestern Pacific coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Orlene had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph) at midafternoon. It was centered about 195 miles (315 kilometers) south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes and moving north at 5 mph (7 kph).

On Sunday night or early Monday, Orlene's eye is expected to pass near or over the Islas Marias, a former Mexican penal colony that the government is trying to convert into an ecotourism center.

The storm is forecast to make landfall Monday or Monday night in Sinaloa state, in the region around the resort city of Mazatlan.

Orlene might bring heavy rains and high winds to the Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta as it passes offshore, forecasters said. Puerto Vallarta closed its port to ship and boat traffic Saturday as a precaution.

Mexico's National Water Commission said Orlene could cause “mudslides, rising river and stream levels, and flooding in low-lying areas.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Breakdown: Georgia Tech 26, No. 24 Pitt 211h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs have to come from behind to beat Missouri
3h ago

Escaped Connecticut inmate captured at his own birthday party in McDonough
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Dansby Swanson’s latest pitch to Braves: homers off deGrom, Scherzer
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Dansby Swanson’s latest pitch to Braves: homers off deGrom, Scherzer
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Breakdown: No. 1 Georgia 26, Missouri 22
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Nobel season is here: 5 things to know about the prizes
13m ago
UN, abuse survivor groups seek Vatican investigation of Belo
22m ago
Dodgers top wild Rockies, 1st NL team to 110 wins since 1909
32m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

She joined Carter Center 40 years ago - and has known Jimmy Carter forever
19h ago
Jimmy Carter's birthday on Saturday: 98 ways to celebrate the former president
Week 5 college football schedule: How to watch all 63 FBS games
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top