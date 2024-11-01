Nation & World News
Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero has a torn right oblique

Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero has a torn right oblique, the team said Thursday night after he had further testing in Cleveland
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero shoots a free throw during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero shoots a free throw during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) (AP)
18 minutes ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero has a torn right oblique, the team said Thursday night after he had further testing in Cleveland.

President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said Banchero will be out indefinitely and be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks.

Banchero was injured Wednesday night in the fourth quarter of Orlando’s victory at Chicago. He scored a career-high 50 points against Indiana on Monday night and is averaging 29 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists in five games this season.

Banchero was the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

Orlando is at Cleveland on Friday night.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero reacts to sinking a 3-point shot before it was called no good during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

AP

AP

