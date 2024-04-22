Nation & World News

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs returns after being helped off with left knee injury against Cavs

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs returned and started the second half after injuring his left knee in the first quarter of Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers
Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs holds his knee after being injured during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Monday, April 22, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

CLEVElAND (AP) — Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs returned to start the second half after being carried to the locker room with a left knee injury in the first quarter of Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

Suggs was unable to put any weight on his leg as he was assisted off with 4:02 remaining in the quarter. Suggs was overcome with emotion and appeared to be crying as he was taken for treatment and further evaluation.

The Magic said Suggs sustained a left knee strain. They initially said his return was questionable, but he was back on the floor in the third quarter with a sleeve on his leg.

The third-year guard went down after making contact with Cavs All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, who was fouled on the play. Suggs immediately grabbed his leg as his teammates gathered around him.

Orlando's entire bench came onto the floor to check on Suggs, who averaged 12.6 points and 2.7 assists in 75 games this season.

In Game 1, Suggs scored 13 points on 4 of 16 shooting and had four assists in a 97-83 loss.

Markelle Fultz replaced Suggs, who is Orlando's top defensive guard.

Suggs was the No. 5 overall pick in 2021 after starring at Gonzaga.

Orlando Magic's Jalen Suggs (4) shoots ahead of Cleveland Cavaliers' Max Strus (1) during the second half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) and Orlando Magic's Jalen Suggs (4) fight for a loose ball during the second half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

