Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Orioles SS Gunnar Henderson will miss the start of the season because of an intercostal strain

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson will begin the season on the injured list because of a mild right intercostal strain
FILE - Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2) jogs off the field during a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2) jogs off the field during a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)
1 hour ago

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson will begin the season on the injured list because of a mild right intercostal strain.

General manager Mike Elias told reporters on Sunday that he hopes Henderson's IL stint “will be measured in days instead of weeks.”

The Orioles visit Toronto on Thursday for opening day.

The 23-year-old Henderson departed a Feb. 27 spring training game after one inning because of discomfort on his lower right side. An intercostal strain involves the muscles around the ribs.

Henderson hit .281 with 37 homers and 92 RBIs last season. The All-Star slugger was the 2023 American League Rookie of the Year.

Elias also told reporters in Florida that Cade Povich has been selected for the team's No. 5 starter job. The left-hander will take the mound for the home opener on March 31 against Boston.

Povich, who turns 25 on April 12, was selected by Minnesota in the third round of the 2021 amateur draft. He was traded to Baltimore in August 2022.

He made his big league debut last year, going 3-9 with a 5.20 ERA in 16 starts.

The Orioles also optioned outfielder Dylan Carlson to minor league camp on Sunday. The 26-year-old Carlson agreed to a $975,000, one-year contract with the team in January.

Carlson had played well this spring, batting .321 with two homers and nine RBIs in 18 Grapefruit League games.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

More Stories

Keep Reading

Pittsburgh Pirates' Angel Perdomo pitches during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

Braves trade lefty reliever Angel Perdomo to Angels, adding extra clarity to bullpen picture

Braves' Spencer Strider sparkles in 1st spring start as he comes back from Tommy John surgery

Braves sign 9-time All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel to minor league deal

The Latest

Riot police officers use pepper spray to clear a protester during a protest after Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu was arrested and sent to prison, in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Huseyin Aldemir)

Credit: AP

Turkish court orders Erdogan rival jailed pending trial on corruption charges as protests grow

17m ago

Conan O'Brien is set to receive the Mark Twain Prize for humor as politics roils the Kennedy Center

22m ago

Gaza's Health Ministry says Israel has struck the largest hospital in the territory's south

38m ago

Featured

Orange Crush event organizer Steven Smalls looks out at Tybee Island's South Beach, site of the 2025 HBCU spring break festival scheduled for April 19 on Georgia's coast. (Justin Taylor/The Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Make Orange Crush sweet again? New era dawns for infamous HBCU beach party

Orange Crush, an HBCU spring break party at a Georgia beach, enters a new era this April with a sanctioned festival organizers hope will attract 30,000 attendees

Gridlock Guy: Lessons learned from becoming a true Atlanta commuter

After years of covering conditions during drive time, I am a part of the gridlock daily. Here are a few lessons that my joining the masses in Atlanta traffic has given me.

Is Atlanta still America’s Black mecca? This native isn’t so sure

A new monthly content series from UATL — the AJC’s Black culture franchise — will shed light on the reality (or mirage) behind this question.