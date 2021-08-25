Orioles losing streak reaches 19 with 14-8 loss to Angels

The last major league team to lose 20 straight games was that 1988 Orioles squad that dropped 21 in a row to begin the season.

After Ryan Mountcastle homered in the first inning for a 1-0 lead, things soured quickly for Baltimore. No. 8 hitter Jo Adell tripled in two runs off rookie Spenser Watkins (2-6) and Juan Lagares followed with a two-run homer.

Adell added a two-run single in the third, and Lagares contributed an RBI single in a five-run fourth.

“It’s one of those confidence things,” manager Joe Maddon said. “When you get your confidence going it can be contagious in a good way.”

Every Los Angeles starter got a hit, the last being Shohei Ohtani with an eighth-inning single. The Angels went 11 for 19 with runners in scoring position.

“We were attacking the strike zone really well tonight up and down the lineup,” Maddon said. “It was a really fun offensive night to watch.”

Mountcastle had two solo shots for the Orioles, Anthony Santander went 4 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs and Ramón Urias drove in three runs.

“A couple of guys swung the bat well,” Hyde said. “I was impressed with our offense being down so much.”

Pitching against his former team for the first time since being traded in December 2019, Angels starter Dylan Bundy couldn't find the strike zone and was pulled after facing just nine batters. The Orioles' 2011 first-round pick walked three, hit a batter and gave up a home run but was charged with only one run after Junior Guerra (4-2) got two straight outs with the bases loaded.

“The stuff wasn’t there. The command wasn’t there,” Maddon said of Bundy.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Bundy wasn't the only player facing his former team. Orioles second baseman Jahmai Jones was drafted out of high school by the Angels in 2015 and played two games for them last year before being traded to Baltimore for Alex Cobb. Recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Jones made his debut with the Orioles, going 0 for 4 with three strikeouts and an error against a team he knew well.

“I’ve made relationships over there,” Jones said beforehand. “They saw me as a 17-year-old kid and now they’re seeing me across the field playing for the Orioles. It will definitely be fun.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: Nine-time All-Star OF Mike Trout is making progress his bid to return from a right calf strain that's kept him sidelined since May 18. “He's actually coming through these workouts a little bit better, but he’s not ready,” Maddon said. ... OF Justin Upton was kept out with soreness in his calf.

Orioles: SS Jorge Mateo left early with lower back discomfort. ... It's been a rocky summer for RH reliever Hunter Harvey, whose nine appearances were sandwiched between stints on the injured list. Out with a back strain since July 3, Harvey threw an inning for Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday night and will have to pitch again — and maybe again — before ending his rehab assignment. “We will reassess after his next outing,” Hyde said.

UP NEXT

Angels: Two-way star Ohtani (8-1, 2.79 ERA) makes his first career start against the Orioles on Wednesday night. He's won seven straight decisions, including each of his last four starts.

Orioles: It's going to be a bullpen game for Baltimore. Hyde said he would “mix and match” but did not name his starter.

Los Angeles Angels' Juan Lagares (19) is greeted by Los Angeles Angels' fielder Jo Adell (7) after hitting a two-run home run Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Spenser Watkins during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Baltimore Orioles' Jahmai Jones (37) reacts to strike out against Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Junior Guerra during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander gestures towards the sky after hitting a two-run home run which scored Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini against Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Andrew Wantz during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Los Angeles Angels' Juan Lagares (19) watches his two-run home run which scored Los Angeles Angels' Jo Adell hit against Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Spenser Watkins during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Spenser Watkins throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle (6) is greeted by Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini (16) after hitting a solo home run against Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Dylan Bundy during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)