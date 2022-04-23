ajc logo
X

Orioles lefty John Means says he needs Tommy John surgery

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means throws to a Milwaukee Brewers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Combined ShapeCaption
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means throws to a Milwaukee Brewers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

National & World News
49 minutes ago
Orioles left-hander John Means needs Tommy John surgery, ending the season for Baltimore’s opening day starter

BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles left-hander John Means needs Tommy John surgery, ending the season for Baltimore’s opening day starter.

Means announced the news on social media Saturday, a day before his 29th birthday.

“After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” Means posted on Twitter. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year.”

An All-Star in 2019, Means was 0-0 in two starts this season, giving up three runs in eight innings.

Last May, Means pitched a no-hitter against Seattle. He nearly missed a perfect game as the only Mariners runner to reach came on a wild pitch on strike three.

Means was 6-9 with a 3.62 ERA last season, leading a staff that had the worst ERA in the majors.

Means was put on the 10-day injured list on April 15 and later transferred to 60-day IL because of a sprained elbow. At the time, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Means wouldn’t be back anytime soon.

“He’s going to be out a while,” Hyde said then.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
More than a dozen parents on Thursday asked the Cobb County Board of Education not to change the district's dual language immersion program. (AJC file photo)

Cobb to phase out dual language immersion program at some schools6h ago
Eric Hooper, 28, of Centre, Alabama, faces a murder charge in the death of a Polk County man whose body was found inside a toolbox.

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Man arrested in connection with body found stuffed in toolbox in Polk County
4h ago
Midtown High School ninth graders Sierra Pape (left) and Charlotte Keenan are among a group of students organizing a tribute event to honor war victims in Ukraine. (Courtesy of Sierra Pape)

Credit: Sierra Pape

Atlanta high school students to hold Ukraine tribute at train station
7h ago
Things to keep in mind before buying a new construction

TRENDING: How to keep snakes out of your yard
Things to keep in mind before buying a new construction

TRENDING: How to keep snakes out of your yard
Financial consultant Mishana Carson, owner of Phoenix Wealth and Wellness, has a Zoom meeting with a client, from her home in Decatur earlier this week. Carson worked for a large firm in New York before she was laid off last year. Now, she works part-time for an insurance company while trying to build her own business as a financial planning consultant. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Pandemic economy: Americans richer, but wealth gap a roller coaster
The Latest
Live updates | Zelenskyy: Kyiv meeting set with US officials
7m ago
Rescuers reach 4 of 10 miners missing at coal mine in Poland
9m ago
Tigers' Cabrera gets 3,000th hit; 33rd player to reach mark
31m ago
Featured
Gwinnett Place Mall stands mostly vacant in Duluth Wednesday, August 18, 2021. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Gwinnett Place team releases two proposals for mall redevelopment
23h ago
State picks contractor for $685.6 million I-285 interchange
Mother, son sentenced to life in prison in 2020 Spalding motel room killing
22h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top