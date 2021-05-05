Orioles' John Means has no-hitter through 8 vs. Seattle

Means has faced the minimum and allowed just one runner. Sam Haggerty struck out swinging in the third inning, but reached first when the pitch in the dirt bounced away from catcher Pedro Severino. Haggerty wasn’t on base long, getting thrown out attempting to steal second.

Means has struck out 11, throwing at up to 94.6 mph. He induced weak contact when the Mariners have put the ball in play.