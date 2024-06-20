Orioles hold off Yankees 7-6 in 10 innings after Gerrit Cole makes his season debut for New York

New York ace Gerrit Cole was charged with two runs over four-plus innings in his season debut after returning from an elbow injury. He was on the hook for his first loss since Aug. 19 last year until Giancarlo Stanton rallied the Yankees late.

The slugger greeted All-Star reliever Yennier Cano with a three-run homer that pulled New York to 5-4 in the seventh, then laced a 120 mph RBI single off closer Craig Kimbrel (5-2) to tie it with one out in the ninth.

“It was a hell of a game. It really was,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

It was Kimbrel's fourth blown save in 20 chances this season, but the Orioles bounced back.

Mullins, who began the night batting .188, blooped an RBI single off Clay Holmes (1-3) that scored automatic runner Anthony Santander from second base with one out in the 10th. Mullins raced to second on the throw to the plate, then stole third and scored easily when catcher Jose Trevino's toss sailed high into left field.

“Just didn't get a good grip on it. Overthrew it,” Trevino said. “Probably should have ate it.”

Mullins and Gunnar Henderson each swiped two bags against Trevino, who gave up a Red Sox-record nine steals Sunday night in Boston.

Dillon Tate got three outs for his ninth career save and first this season, with help from his defense. Santander made a diving catch in right-center of Ben Rice's sacrifice fly, and catcher Adley Rutschman threw out pinch-runner Oswaldo Cabrera trying to steal second.

“That was the throw of the year right there. A big spot," Hyde said. “It’s an amazing play, and Santander is playing absolutely his rear end off in every single facet. Just a total hustle, great play.”

Ramón Urías broke a fifth-inning tie with a two-run homer off Ron Marinaccio, one batter after Cole was pulled, and the Orioles got a pair of RBI doubles from Ryan O'Hearn.

Henderson reached safely three times in the leadoff spot and scored twice.

He also was hit on the right arm by a 94 mph sinker from Victor González, eliciting cheers from the sellout crowd of 47,155. It appeared to be retaliation by the Yankees for Tuesday night, when star slugger Aaron Judge and second baseman Gleyber Torres got nailed by pitches.

“Not at all. Just trying to execute a good pitch inside there. Just slipped out,” González said through a translator.

Judge sat out Wednesday with a sore left hand after X-rays and a CT scan Tuesday night were negative.

Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser also got plunked on the elbow pad and slammed his bat, but no trouble ensued.

“I know it wasn’t intentional," Cowser said. “I just freaked out.”

Cole allowed three hits, struck out five and walked one while throwing 40 of 62 pitches for strikes. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner made three minor league rehab starts after recovering from nerve inflammation and edema in his right elbow that had sidelined him since spring training.

“It was kind of a special game for me a little bit,” said Cole, who was on a 65-pitch limit. “It's just been a long few months, a lot of emotions.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: 3B Jordan Westburg sat out with left hip discomfort and is day to day. He exited Tuesday night's loss after colliding with Yankees baserunner Juan Soto. ... RHP Kyle Bradish had season-ending Tommy John surgery. ... LHP Danny Coulombe could return in September following surgery Tuesday to remove bone chips from his pitching elbow. ... RHP Dean Kremer (triceps strain) is scheduled to throw about five innings and 75 pitches Saturday in his second rehab start for Triple-A Norfolk.

Yankees: Judge is day to day. He exited Tuesday night's game after getting hit on the hand by a 94 mph fastball from Baltimore starter Albert Suárez. ... Cole was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and 1B Anthony Rizzo (broken right forearm) was transferred to the 60-day IL. ... RHPs Scott Effross (low back surgery) and JT Brubaker (elbow surgery) were set to begin rehab assignments with Class A Tampa.

UP NEXT

Orioles LHP Cole Irvin (6-3, 3.03 ERA) starts the rubber match of the three-game series Thursday afternoon against rookie RHP Luis Gil (9-1, 2.03).

