Orioles' Heston Kjerstad goes on the 7-day concussion list a day after being hit in the head

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles put outfielder Heston Kjerstad on the seven-day concussion injured list Saturday, less than 24 hours after he was hit in the helmet by a pitch.

The Orioles initially penciled in Kjerstad to start Saturday against the New York Yankees, but then they released a revised lineup without him. Moments before the beginning of the game, they announced his move to the IL. Baltimore recalled outfielder Kyle Stowers from Triple-A Norfolk.

With only a couple of games left before the All-Star break, the Orioles also optioned starting pitcher Cade Povich to Norfolk and selected the contract of right-hander Vinny Nottoli from Norfolk.