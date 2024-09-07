Breaking: Barrow County to reopen all schools except Apalachee High on Tuesday
Nation & World News

Orioles Dean Kremer has no-hitter through six innings against Rays

Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer has a no-hitter though six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
By DAVID GINSBURG – Associated Press
1 hour ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer has a no-hitter though six innings Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Kremer has walked three and struck out seven to help Baltimore take a 1-0 lead into the seventh inning. The closest the Rays have come to getting a hit was in the sixth inning, when Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday leaped to catch a liner off the bat of Yandy Diaz.

The Rays have advanced only one runner past first base.

This is Kremer’s first start since Aug. 31, when he was struck in the arm by a comebacker in a game against Colorado. He has thrown 81 pitches, 54 for strikes, through six innings.

Tampa Bay starter Shane Baz is also sharp on the mound -- the only hit he has allowed was a fourth-inning single to Gunnar Henderson. The game’s lone run was unearned, on a fifth-inning sacrifice fly by Holliday following a throwing error by catcher Ben Rortvedt.

There have been four no-hitters this season, the last on Wednesday by the Chicago Cubs, who used three pitchers to complete the feat.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ohtani, Betts and Freeman hit consecutive homers for Dodgers to lead off game vs...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Kyle Schwarber hits 3 homers for 2nd time this season as Phillies rally past Blue Jays...
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Jarred Kelenic’s early homer helps propel Braves past Rockies
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

White Sox snap their 12-game skid with an 8-1 win over Baltimore
The Latest
Woman recounts praying after falling while trying to escape Colorado supermarket shooting30m ago
Boeing's beleaguered Starliner capsule leaves space station and heads home without any...31m ago
Man charged with plotting shooting at a New York Jewish center on anniversary of Oct. 7...46m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years
Georgia state trooper’s ‘deadly’ maneuver prompts excessive force lawsuit
Atlanta TikTok star Reesa Teesa is heading to TV with new show