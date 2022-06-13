Orioles CEO John Angelos insists team won't leave Baltimore

Angelos' comments — released by the team — came days after he was sued by his brother Lou Angelos. Lou claimed in last week's lawsuit that John has seized control of the Orioles at his expense, and in defiance of their father Peter's wishes.

“John intends to maintain absolute control over the Orioles — to manage, to sell or, if he chooses, to move to Tennessee (where he has a home and where his wife’s career is headquartered) — without having to answer to anyone," the lawsuit said.