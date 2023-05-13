Orioles' Cedric Mullins hits for the cycle against Pirates

Mullins hit a single in the third inning, a triple in the fifth, a double in the seventh and a three-run homer in the eighth. He became the seventh Oriole to accomplish the feat and first since Austin Hays on June 22, 2022 against Washington.

After completing the cycle with his home run, Mullins received a standing ovation when he took the field defensively for the top of the ninth. His teammates stayed in the dugout for a moment to allow the center fielder to run onto the field alone.