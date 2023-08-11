Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown: 'All good here in Birdland'

Baltimore Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown says all is well between him and team management

1 hour ago
SEATTLE (AP) — Baltimore Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown says all is well between him and team management.

Brown posted on social media on Friday in his first public comments since he reportedly was pulled from the air in late July over comments regarding the team's poor record at Tampa Bay before this season. The Orioles have said Brown will be back on the air soon.

"O's fans — I'm a storyteller. And never want to be a part of the story," Brown posted on Friday. "The most compelling story in baseball right now is the story of the league-leading Baltimore Orioles — the best, most exciting young team in the American League.

“Unfortunately, recent media reports have mischaracterized my relationship with my adopted hometown Orioles. The fact is that I have a wonderful relationship with the organization, and our ownership and front office has fully supported me since 2019 when I first came aboard."

The Orioles play at Seattle on Friday night.

Brown asked fans to disregard the recent distractions and said he and owner John Angelos “have a solid dialogue based on mutual respect.”

“We are all good here in Birdland!” Brown posted.

The Athletic, citing unidentified sources, reported that Brown was taken off the air over his comments on a MASN-TV broadcast July 23. He pointed out that the Orioles were already 3-2 at Tampa Bay this year after winning only three games there from 2020-22. (They then won again to improve to 4-2 in 2023.)

Announcers such as Michael Kay of the YES Network rose to Brown's defense.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

