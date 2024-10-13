Oregon's Traeshon Holden ejected for spitting on Ohio State player

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon receiver Traeshon Holden was ejected from Saturday's game against Ohio State for unsportsmanlike conduct after he spit on a Buckeyes player.

The third-ranked Ducks were driving in the second quarter when Holden was forced to leave the game after spitting at the cornerback Davison Igbinosun's facemask.

Oregon was inside the Ohio State 10 when Holden was thrown out. The penalty pushed the Ducks back to the 25, and they ended up settling for a field goal.