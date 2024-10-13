Nation & World News

Oregon's Traeshon Holden ejected for spitting on Ohio State player

Oregon receiver Traeshon Holden was ejected from the game against Ohio State for unsportsmanlike conduct after he spit on a Buckeyes player
6 minutes ago

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon receiver Traeshon Holden was ejected from Saturday's game against Ohio State for unsportsmanlike conduct after he spit on a Buckeyes player.

The third-ranked Ducks were driving in the second quarter when Holden was forced to leave the game after spitting at the cornerback Davison Igbinosun's facemask.

Oregon was inside the Ohio State 10 when Holden was thrown out. The penalty pushed the Ducks back to the 25, and they ended up settling for a field goal.

Holden had one catch for 32 yards when he was ejected. The senior receiver was second on the Ducks with three touchdown catches this season. He had at least three receptions in Oregon's previous six games dating back to last season.

Holden spent his first three seasons at Alabama and transferred to Oregon before last season. He pllayed in all 14 games in first season with the Ducks and set career highs with 37 receptions and 452 receiving yards while matching his career-high with six touchdown catches.

___

