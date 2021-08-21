Oregon, Oregon State to require vaccination proof to attend

Earlier in the day, Hawaii became the first major college football school to say it would have no fans in attendance for its opening sports events of the season because of a recent COVID-19 surge. Hawaii’s first home football game is Sept. 5 against Portland State.

The moves come about a week after Tulane in New Orleans became the first school that plays football at the NCAA"s highest subdivision to require proof of vaccine or negative test to attend sporting events.

Tulane's decision followed a mandate set by city officials that also impacts the NFL's Saints, but schools officials said they were moving toward instituting the policy on their own.