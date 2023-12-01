Oregon State, Washington State, Mountain West agree to 6-game football scheduling arrangement in '24

Oregon State, Washington State and the Mountain West announced a football scheduling agreement Friday for the 2024 season that gives the two Pac-12 schools six opponents each and keeps open the possibility that they will operate as a two-team conference for at least a year.

All 12 Mountain West schools will be involved and Oregon State and Washington State will each play three home games and three road games against members of a conference that includes: Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State, Wyoming, Nevada, UNLV, Wyoming, San Jose State, Utah State, Fresno State and New Mexico.

The Mountain West will play a seven-game conference schedule and the games against Oregon State and Washington State will not count against the conference standings.