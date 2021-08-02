Oregon: Settlement with Victoria 's Secret owner ends 'fear'

“By allowing a pattern of sexual misconduct, bullying and retaliation to go unaddressed the board of directors of L Brands failed to act in the best interests of stockholders," Rosenblum said. “The days of promoting a culture of silent harassment and fear are over at Victoria’s Secret and other L Brands companies.”

L Brands said in a statement last Friday it has agreed to corporate governance and management measures, including having a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council, the strengthening of policies and procedures for reporting and investigating sexual harassment complaints and the hiring of a consultant. The company admitted no wrongdoing in its statement.

The settlement comes as Victoria’s Secret is splitting from L Brands to become its own public company.

L Brand's board chair, Sarah Nash, said the settlement marks the full and final resolution of the stockholders’ claims of workplace misconduct.

“This global resolution, with its commitment to industry-leading governance policies, is an overwhelmingly positive result for the company and its stockholders,” Nash said. “It further prepares both Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret for success as independent public companies with strong management teams and boards of directors committed to principles of diversity, equity and inclusion.”

The Oregon officials said the settlement resolves allegations from the state of Oregon and the Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund as well as litigation filed by another shareholder, Milton Rudi, in the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Ohio.

The settlement was scheduled to be filed in that court and is subject to court approval, L Brands said.