Oregon Republicans stay home ahead of abortion, guns votes

The office of Democratic Senate President Rob Wagner said 10 Republican senators and chamber's lone independent were absent, and that four of the Republicans and the independent were absent without an excuse. The so-called walkout prevented the state Senate from having a quorum and holding its scheduled session.

Republicans said in a news release that they were protesting over bills not being written in plain language, claiming violations of procedural rules, state law and the state constitution. They didn't mention the bills on abortion, gun control or transgender rights, which Democrats would be expected to pass.