Oregon officials report bubonic plague in local resident. They say there's little risk to community

BEND, Oregon (AP) — Public health officials in Oregon have reported a case of bubonic plague in a local resident who they said likely contracted it from a pet cat.

All close contacts of the person and the cat have been contacted and provided medication, Dr. Richard Fawcett, the health officer for Deschutes County, said in a statement last week.

The county said Wednesday the case was identified and treated in its early stages and poses little risk to the community.