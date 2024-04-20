Nation & World News

Oregon lodge famously featured in 'The Shining' will reopen to guests after fire forced evacuations

The hotel featured in Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 film “The Shining” says it will reopen to guests Sunday after a fire that prompted evacuations but caused only minimal damage
Firefighters extinguish a fire at Oregon's historic Timberline Lodge, which was featured in Stanley Kubrick's 1980 film "The Shining," Thursday evening, April 18, 2024, in Government Camp, Ore. (Clackamas Fire Department via AP)

34 minutes ago

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's historic Timberline Lodge, which featured in Stanley Kubrick's 1980 film "The Shining," will reopen to guests Sunday after a fire that prompted evacuations but caused only minimal damage.

The lodge said Saturday in a Facebook post that it will support guests while repairs are being done, as well as work to ensure water quality. Historic preservation efforts are also underway.

“There are challenges ahead but we are through the worst of it,” the hotel said. “First responder and Timberline staff efforts have been nothing short of remarkable during a very difficult time. This successful recovery is because of their dedication.”

Embers from the lodge's large stone fireplace apparently ignited the roof Thursday night, the lodge said. Guests and staff were evacuated as firefighters doused the flames, and no injuries were reported.

Damage from the fire and the water used to extinguish it is “benign” and contained to certain areas, the lodge said.

Its ski area reopened Saturday.

Timberline Lodge was built in 1937, some 6,000 feet (1,828 meters) up the 11,249-foot (3,429-meter) Mount Hood, by the Works Progress Administration, a U.S. government program created to provide jobs during the Great Depression.

It is about 60 miles (100 kilometers) east of Portland.

Kubrick used the exterior of the lodge as a stand-in for the Overlook Hotel in “The Shining,” a psychological horror movie based on the 1977 Stephen King novel of the same name.

