Oregon hospital security guard dies after being shot in hospital; police later kill suspect

National & World News
1 hour ago
X
Authorities in Oregon say a security guard at a Portland hospital died after being shot by an armed person Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A security guard died after being shot at an Oregon hospital Saturday, and the suspect was later killed by police in a nearby community, authorities said.

Police responded to reports that a person with at least one firearm fired shots inside Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center in Portland, the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement. Arriving officers searched for the shooter while working with hospital staff to treat the guard, who was transferred to another facility, where he later died.

Police from various agencies later tracked the suspect’s vehicle to nearby Gresham, located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of Portland, where the vehicle was stopped. Officers shot and killed the suspect, and no police officers were injured, the release said.

The suspect’s name has not been released. Police were investigating a motive for the shooting.

The hospital identified the slain security guard as Bobby Smallwood. In a statement, it said another staff member was shot in the incident and was in stable condition. That person has not been identified. No patients were injured in the incident, the hospital said.

In a news briefing at the hospital, Portland Police Bureau Sgt. Kevin Allen said he could not confirm that anyone else was hurt “related to the gunfire” at the hospital.

The initial emergency call from hospital security reported "someone visiting a patient verbally threatened hospital staff" before the shooting, OregonLive/The Oregonian reported. Witnesses said that they heard three to four shots fired.

"Words cannot express the profound grief we are experiencing,” Kathryn Correia, Legacy Health president and CEO, said in the hospital statement. "We offer our unwavering support to Bobby’s loved ones, to our patients in our care, to the staff at Legacy Good Samaritan and to all of our employees and providers suffering today.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: David Wickert, AJC

Asian store in Duluth a social media-fueled sensation5h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Police car among 100 broken into at Atlanta apartment complex
5h ago

Teamsters rally, practice picketing on eve of UPS contract talks
10h ago

2 arrested, 1 injured in shooting on University of Georgia campus
10h ago

2 arrested, 1 injured in shooting on University of Georgia campus
10h ago

Credit: Credit Patricia Murphy

MURPHY: A massive EV plant is coming to rural Ga. Can local towns survive the change?
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Biden will establish a national monument honoring Emmett Till, the Black teen lynched in...
1h ago
First U.S. Women's World Cup match draws combined audience of 6.26 million on Fox...
1h ago
Judge orders Montana health clinic to pay nearly $6 million over false asbestos claims
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Robb D. Cohen / robbsphotos.com

Entertainer Tony Bennett is remembered in Atlanta for his support of civil rights
EXPLAINED: The controversy behind Jason Aldean’s song ‘Try That in a Small Town’
Amid the hubbub over the movie, meet some metro Atlantans who have a Barbie connection
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top