Oregon county pauses plan to distribute tin foil, straws for fentanyl users

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
X
A plan by Oregon’s largest county to distribute tin foil and straws for fentanyl users and glass pipes for methamphetamine and crack users has been halted after opposition from Portland’s mayor and other officials

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A plan by Oregon's largest county to distribute tin foil and straws for fentanyl users and glass pipes for methamphetamine and crack users has been halted after opposition from Portland's mayor and other officials.

"Our health department went forward with this proposal without proper implementation protocols," Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson said in a statement to KGW-TV. "And in that light, I am suspending the program pending further analysis."

The Multnomah County Health Department earlier this month updated its harm reduction program to include the distribution of smoking materials to people using drugs after noticing a drop in the number of drug users who sought out clean syringes from county workers. The workers also provide the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan and attempt to point users to possible treatment options.

“If they’re not coming into any health services at all, if we’re not engaging them at all, quite honestly people die in the shadows," Jessica Guernsey, Multnomah County’s public health director, told KGW-TV, "and that’s what we’re trying to avoid."

Like many states around the country, Oregon has grappled with a surge in opioid overdose deaths. In Portland, the county seat, police this year have investigated more than 130 overdose deaths — many of them fueled by fentanyl, a highly addictive and potentially lethal drug.

On July 7, the Multnomah County Health Department confirmed plans to begin distributing smoking materials and "snorting kits” to those who inhale drugs.

But high-ranking government leaders in Portland — including Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Rene Gonzalez — soon opposed the plans.

“There was no notification to me or to any of my colleagues,” Wheeler told KGW-TV. “Obviously, this is something we would have wanted to have a voice in. We would have opposed it.”

In a statement following the pause, a Multnomah County Health Department spokesperson said the office would focus on “expanding our legal analysis to deepen our confidence and assurance in the scope of our operations.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Rep. Mainor switches to GOP after school voucher vote2h ago

Credit: AJC

Deja News: Why Atlanta’s notorious, disbanded Red Dog unit is back in the news
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

New agriculture commissioner moves to protect Georgia’s leading industry
5h ago

Credit: AP

Bank of America ordered to pay $250 million in fines, penalties, refunds
1h ago

Credit: AP

Bank of America ordered to pay $250 million in fines, penalties, refunds
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

‘We have a lot of work to do’: new CDC head Dr. Mandy Cohen arrives
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Turkey's pledge of support for Sweden's NATO entry is tied to goals on security and EU...
4m ago
Jury starts deliberating the case of competing wills in Aretha Franklin estate
11m ago
Stewart has Liberty one win away from spot in Commissioner's Cup title game
14m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Braves in the All-Star game: How to follow AJC updates from Seattle
3h ago
After Wimbledon, Christopher Eubanks scheduled to play in Atlanta Open
5h ago
Braves Nation: Spencer Strider’s mustache mania makes it to All-Star game
7h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top