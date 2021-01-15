Optimistic banks start moving 'bad' loans back to 'good'

This largely had to do because millions of customers and businesses who were financially fine in February 2020 were suddenly in deep trouble in March 2020, as local and state governments shut their economies down to combat the early stages of the pandemic.

But trillions of dollars’ worth of government stimulus and the reopening of businesses in many parts of the country has resulted in less financial carnage than what bank executives and investors initially expected. Notably the Paycheck Protection Program, which helped businesses cover basic expenses like payroll, helped keep some businesses afloat.

“The fear of a wave of COVID-related bankruptcies has not occurred,” said Octavio Marenzi, CEO of Opimas, a capital markets management consultancy firm.

In releasing funds from loan-loss reserves, the banks cited the improvement in the economy. Though still not fully recovered from the shutdowns of March and April, the economic picture is better than it was six or nine months ago. And with mass vaccination efforts now underway, banks are feeling a bit better on where things stand.

But there’s still a significant degree of uncertainty when it comes to the banks. JPMorgan still has more than $30 billion tied up in its loan-loss reserves, and banks like Citi and Wells have similar figures on their balance sheets.

“Thank God for the vaccine,” said Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, in a call with reporters on Friday. But the same breath, Dimon said that “all bets are off” on how the U.S. economy may go if the vaccine isn’t as effective as expected.

A Citibank office is open, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 in New York. Citigroup Inc. says earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020 fell 7% to $4.63 billion. The New York-based bank said it had earnings of $2.08 per share, down from $2.15 per share a year earlier. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Credit: Mark Lennihan Credit: Mark Lennihan