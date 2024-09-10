Nation & World News

Oprah Winfrey names Elizabeth Strout's 'Tell Me Everything' as her latest book club pick

Oprah Winfrey’s latest book club pick will be a story of familiar faces — in more ways than one
By HILLEL ITALIE – Associated Press
34 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) —

Oprah Winfrey 's latest book club pick will be a story of familiar faces — in more ways than one.

Winfrey announced Tuesday that she had chosen "Tell Me Everything," the new novel by Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Strout. It's the second time Winfrey has cited a book by Strout, whose "Olive, Again" was a 2019 selection. And it's a return to popular literary territory, Strout's fictional Crosby, Maine, as the author continues the lives of such favorites as the elderly and unbowed Olive Kitteridge and the renowned scribe Lucy Barton.

“Elizabeth Strout welcomes us home again, back to the small town where we witness the interconnection of all the characters we’ve ever loved in her previous novels,” Winfrey said in a statement. “It’s a beautiful read reminding us that there is extraordinary love in ordinary actions.”

Strout is best known for the million-selling "Olive Kitteridge," a series of interrelated stories that won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 2009 and was adapted into an Emmy-winning HBO miniseries starring Frances McDormand. Strout's other books include "Amy and Isabelle" and "My Name Is Lucy Barton."

“The first time Oprah called me was extraordinary,” the author said in a statement. “The second time she called me was absolutely astonishing! Two times she has chosen a book of mine for her book club and I am so humbled that even though I supposedly ‘use words’ there are almost no words I have to say how grateful I am to her. She has done an amazing job to help people of this world discover and read books; to me Oprah is a rock star.”

