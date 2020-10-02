Oprah holds conversation with 'Caste' author on Apple TV+

Winfrey’s episode will focus on Wilkerson’s book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” which will air free on Apple TV+ on Friday. The detailed discussion will explore context of the book that delves into Wilkerson’s exploration of race and hierarchy in the U.S.

In the episode, Winfrey will also ask the reason behind writing “Caste” for Wilkerson, who won a Pulitzer Prize for her book “The Warmth of Other Suns.”