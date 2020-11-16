Opposition parties win major cities in Bosnia's local vote

Riding a wave of dissatisfaction with how nationalist and right-wing parties are handling the pandemic, moderates took power in the capital, Sarajevo, and the biggest Serb-run town, Banja Luka, as well as in other bigger cities across the country, according to preliminary results released Monday.

Although the Sunday elections were local, it's widely believed they could pave the way for new overall leadership of the small Balkan nation, which has been uneasily split between its three main ethnic groups — Serbs, Croats and Bosnian Muslims — since the end of its devastating 1992-95 war.