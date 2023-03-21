Opposition files petition against Nigerian election result

Obi finished third with 25% in what is usually a two-horse race. Abubakar’s party said it would file a separate petition also seeking to nullify Tinubu’s victory.

“If the process was heavily flawed as we now know, what will you talk about the outcome? We should be concerned more about the flawed process,” said Paul Ibe, a spokesman for Abubakar.

Nigeria’s electoral law says an election can be invalidated only if it’s proven that the electoral body largely didn’t follow the law and acted in ways that could have changed the result. None of Nigeria’s presidential election results has never been overturned by the Supreme Court. Still, lawyers say the latest court challenge is unique, citing new legal provisions that introduced the use of technology during the election. The new requirements weren't adhered to by the electoral body, Tanko said.

Obi’s petition marks the beginning of a court challenge to Tinubu’s victory with his party expected to gather evidence in the coming months. It's usually a long process and took seven months in 2019 when the courts rejected a similar challenge.

The petition comes on the heels of the country's gubernatorial election where the ruling party retained the majority of states, winning 15, including the commercial hub of Lagos. The main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, won eight states.