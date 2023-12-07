" Oppenheimer " will get a theatrical release in Japan, after all. The Japanese distributor Bitters End said Thursday that the Christopher Nolan film will play in the country's theaters in 2024.

In a statement, Bitters End wrote that the decision was made, “following months of thoughtful dialogue associated with the subject matter and acknowledging the particular sensitivity for us Japanese.”

"Oppenheimer" is about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the so-called "father of the atomic bomb," and chronicles the development of the weapon during World War II. The choice to have the film address, but not explicitly depict, the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the U.S. — which killed tens of thousands of people and left many with lifelong injuries — was hotly debated in the media.