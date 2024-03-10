Nation & World News

Protests over Israel's war in Gaza snarl traffic outside Oscars

Stars are arriving at the 96th Academy Awards, where protests over Israel’s war in Gaza are taking place near the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles
A protester holds a poster during a demonstration in support of Palestinians calling for a ceasefire in Gaza as the 96th Academy Awards Oscars ceremony is held nearby, Sunday, March 10, 2024, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)

A protester holds a poster during a demonstration in support of Palestinians calling for a ceasefire in Gaza as the 96th Academy Awards Oscars ceremony is held nearby, Sunday, March 10, 2024, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)
By JAKE COYLE – Associated Press
Updated 28 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stars are arriving at the 96th Academy Awards, where protests over Israel's war in Gaza are taking place near the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Scattered demonstrations were held in the vicinity around the Oscars on Sunday. Los Angeles police, which had expected protests, beefed up their already extensive presence. The Dolby Theatre and the red carpet leading into it are cordoned off for several blocks in every direction, though protesters disrupted traffic for some making their way to the awards.

Among the early arrivals Sunday were Jamie Lee Curtis, last year's best supporting actress winner, Oscar-winner Marlee Matlin and members of the Osage Nation, who will join Scott George to perform "Wahzhazhe" from "Killers of the Flower Moon."

The Oscars, kicking off on ABC at 7 p.m. EDT Sunday, are springing forward an hour earlier than usual due to daylight saving time. But aside from the time shift, this year's show is going for many tried-and-true Academy Awards traditions. Jimmy Kimmel is back as host. Past winners are flocking back as presenters. And a big studio epic is poised for a major awards haul.

"Oppenheimer," the blockbuster biopic, is widely expected to overpower all competition — including its release-date companion, "Barbie" — at an election-year Oscars that could turn into a coronation for Christopher Nolan.

Still, much is circling around this year's show. Aside from the Israel-Hamas war, the war in Ukraine will be on some attendees' minds, particularly those of the journalist filmmakers behind the documentary favorite, "20 Days in Mariupol." And with the presidential election in full swing, politics could be an unavoidable topic despite an awards season that's played out largely in a vacuum.

Hollywood also has plenty of its own storm clouds to concern itself with.

The 2023 movie year was defined by a prolonged strike over the future of an industry that's reckoning with the onset of streaming, artificial intelligence and shifting moviegoer tastes that have tested even the most bankable brands. The academy, while also widely nominating films like "Killers of the Flower Moon" and "Poor Things," embraced both "Oppenheimer," the lead nominee with 13 nods, and Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," the year's biggest hit with more than $1.4 billion in ticket sales and eight nominations.

HOW TO WATCH

Ahead of the broadcast on ABC, a red carpet preshow will begin at 6:30 p.m. EDT. E! will kick off its red-carpet coverage at 4 p.m. EDT and arrivals are being streamed on YouTube by The Associated Press.

The show will be available to stream via ABC.com and the ABC app with a cable subscription. You can also watch through services including Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV.

WHAT’S IN STORE FOR THE TELECAST

Five past winners in each acting category will together announce winners for the first time since 2009. Among the many announced presenters are: Zendaya, Al Pacino, Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh, Steven Spielberg, Dwayne Johnson, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage and Bad Bunny.

All of the best original song nominees will be performed, including the most likely winner, "What Was I Made For" from "Barbie," to be performed by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell. The others are: "I'm Just Ken," with Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson; "The Fire Inside," from "Flamin' Hot," to be performed by Becky G; Jon Batiste's "It Never Went Away" from "American Symphony"; and "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)," from "Killers of the Flower Moon," to be performed by Scott George and the Osage Singers.

WHO ARE THE FAVORITES?

"Oppenheimer" comes in having won at the producers, directors and actors guilds, making it the clear front-runner for best picture. The film is widely expected to win in a number of other categories, too. Nolan is tipped to win his first best director Oscar, while Robert Downey Jr. (best supporting actor) and Cillian Murphy (best actor) are also predicted to win their first Academy Award. Paul Giamatti ("The Holdovers") could challenge Murphy.

With the forecasted "Oppenheimer" romp, the night's biggest drama is in the best actress category. Emma Stone ("Poor Things") and Lily Gladstone ("Killers of the Flower Moon") are nearly even-odds to win. While an Oscar for Stone, who won for her performance "La La Land," would be her second statuette, an win for Gladstone would make Academy Awards history. No Native American has ever won a competitive Oscar.

While "Barbie" bested (and helped lift) "Oppenheimer" at the box office, it appears likely it will take a back seat to Nolan's film at the Oscars. Gerwig was notably overlooked for best director, sparking an outcry that some, even Hillary Clinton, said mimicked the patriarchy parodied in the film.

In supporting actress, Da'Vine Joy Randolph has been a lock all season for her performance in Alexander Payne's "The Holdovers."

WHAT ELSE TO LOOK FOR

Composer John Williams, 92, is expected to attend the ceremony where he's nominated for the 49th time for best score, for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny " Meanwhile Godzilla is going to the Oscars for the first time, with "Godzilla Minus One" notching a nomination for best visual effects.

Also for the first time, two non-English language films are up for best picture: the German-language Auschwitz drama "The Zone of Interest" and the French courtroom drama "Anatomy of a Fall." "The Zone of Interest" is the heavy favorite to win best international film.

Historically, having big movies in the mix for the Oscars’ top awards has been good for broadcast ratings. The Academy Awards’ largest audience ever came when James Cameron’s “Titanic” swept the 1998 Oscars.

Last year's ceremony, where a very different best-picture contender in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" triumphed, was watched by 18.7 million people, up 12% from the year prior. ABC and the academy are hoping to continue the upward trend after a nadir in 2021, when 9.85 million watched a pandemic-diminished telecast relocated to Los Angeles' Union Station.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

___ For more coverage of this year's Academy Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

A member of the Osage Nation arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Universal Pictures via AP)

This image released by Apple TV+ shows Lily Gladstone, center, in a scene from "Killers of the Flower Moon." (Apple TV+ via AP)

Protesters gather during a demonstration in support of Palestinians calling for a ceasefire in Gaza as the 96th Academy Awards Oscars ceremony is held nearby, Sunday, March 10, 2024, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

The Hollywood sign is pictured near the Dolby Theatre, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, the site of Sunday's 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

FILE - Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Kimmel will host the 96th Oscars on Sunday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Robert Downey Jr arrives at the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Da'Vine Joy Randolph arrives at the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Christopher Nolan arrives at the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Takashi Yamazaki poses for a portrait during the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Cillian Murphy poses for a portrait during the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Cord Jefferson poses for a portrait during the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Sean Wang, from left, Yi Yan Fuei, Sam Davis, and Zhang Li Hua pose for a portrait during the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows Miles Morales as Spider-Man, voiced by Shameik Moore, in a scene from Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." (Sony Pictures Animation via AP)

Mstyslav Chernov arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

This image released by Neon shows, from left, Samuel Theis, Sandra Hüller and Milo Machado Graner in a scene from "Anatomy of a Fall." (Neon via AP)

This image released by A24 shows Greta Lee, left, and Teo Yoo in a scene from "Past Lives." (Jon Pack/A24 via AP)

This image released by Focus Features shows Dominic Sessa, from left, Paul Giamatti and Da'Vine Joy Randolph in a scene from "The Holdovers." (Seacia Pavao/Focus Features via AP)

This image released by Apple TV+ shows Robert De Niro, left, and Leonardo DiCaprio in a scene from "Killers of the Flower Moon." (Melinda Sue Gordon/Apple TV+ via AP)

Members of the Osage Nation arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Osage singer and dancer arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Osage singers and dancers arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Dominic Sessa arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Marlee Beth Matlin arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Ludwig Goransson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Protesters hold posters during a demonstration in support of Palestinians calling for a ceasefire in Gaza as the 96th Academy Awards Oscars ceremony is held nearby, Sunday, March 10, 2024, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)

