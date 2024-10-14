Operator dies and more than a dozen passengers hurt as New Jersey commuter train hits tree

A New Jersey Transit commuter train struck a tree on the tracks Monday, leaving the train operator dead and more than a dozen people injured.

The accident occurred shortly after 6 a.m. just north of the Roebling Station in Mansfield Township, NJ Transit said in a statement. There were 36 passengers aboard the River Line train, and television news video showed a large piece of the tree under the front of the train.

At least 16 people were treated for injuries not considered life-threatening, NJ Transit said. Authorities worked to determine how the tree ended up on the tracks.