Nation & World News

Operator dies and more than a dozen passengers hurt as New Jersey commuter train hits tree

A train operator is dead and more than a dozen passengers injured after a New Jersey Transit commuter train struck a tree on the tracks
By BRUCE SHIPKOWSKI – Associated Press
38 minutes ago

A New Jersey Transit commuter train struck a tree on the tracks Monday, leaving the train operator dead and more than a dozen people injured.

The accident occurred shortly after 6 a.m. just north of the Roebling Station in Mansfield Township, NJ Transit said in a statement. There were 36 passengers aboard the River Line train, and television news video showed a large piece of the tree under the front of the train.

At least 16 people were treated for injuries not considered life-threatening, NJ Transit said. Authorities worked to determine how the tree ended up on the tracks.

River Line service was suspended in both directions between the Roebling and Trenton train stations, and sections of some nearby roads, including U.S. Highway 130, closed as authorities investigated.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

NTSB releases details of Delta taxiway collision at Hartsfield-Jackson
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Some East Palestine derailment settlement payments should go out even during appeal of...
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

4 hospitalized after wrong-way driver causes crash on I-20 in Fulton, police say
Placeholder Image

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Hartsfield-Jackson’s Plane Train service disrupted Monday morning
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Russia says it captured a southern Ukraine village in a push before winter comes9m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts around its records14m ago
Nobel economics prize is awarded for research into how poor institutions affect...22m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Illustration by ArLuther Lee

Without MARTA, suburban transit referendums aim to defy history
After Apalachee, Republican lawmakers split on gun safety rules
Here’s how the polls, experts and gamblers see the presidential election in Georgia