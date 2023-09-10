Operation to extract American researcher from one of the world's deepest caves advances to 700m

Rescue teams on Sunday in Turkey successfully carried an American researcher up from the depth of a cave at 3,410 feet to the 2,297-feet mark where he will rest before they continue the taxing journey to the surface

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
X

TASELI PLATEAU, Turkey (AP) — Rescue teams on Sunday in Turkey successfully carried an American researcher up from the depth of a cave at 1,040 meters (3,410 feet) to the 700-meter (2,297 feet) mark where he will rest at a base camp before they continue the taxing journey to the surface.

An experienced caver, Mark Dickey, 40, started vomiting on Sept. 2 because of stomach bleeding while on an expedition with a handful of others in the Morca cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains, one of the deepest in the world, according to experts.

A rescue operation began Saturday afternoon with doctors, paramedics and experienced cavers from across Europe rushing to help. They set up small medical base camps at various levels along the shaft, providing Dickey an opportunity to rest during the slow and arduous extrication.

“Mark was delivered to the campsite at -700 meters as of 03:24 local time (GMT+3). At this stage, he will set out again after resting and having the necessary treatments,” the Speleological Federation of Turkey wrote on its official account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Turkish authorities said there are 190 personnel from eight countries taking part in the operation, 153 of them search and rescue experts.

The most challenging part of the rescue operation is widening the narrow cave passages to allow stretcher lines to pass through at low depths, Yusuf Ogrenecek of the speleological federation previously said.

The extraction is expected to take up to 10 days depending on his condition.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Former Atlanta resident Coco Gauff wins U.S. Open at age 1912h ago

Credit: GoFundMe/Contributed

Funerals begin for teens, Morehouse College students killed in crashes
17h ago

Credit: AP

Braves officially retire Andruw Jones’ number 25
12h ago

Credit: TNS

Writers Guild open to signing deals with individual producers to end strike
18h ago

Credit: TNS

Writers Guild open to signing deals with individual producers to end strike
18h ago

Credit: AJC

AJC SPECIAL REPORT
Georgia leading nation in new juvenile lifers
The Latest

Credit: AP

Biden opens Vietnam visit by saying the two countries are 'critical partners' at a...
9m ago
A magnitude 3.9 aftershock rattles Morocco as rescuers seek survivors in ancient cities...
13m ago
Russian strikes on Ukraine kill 2 foreign aid workers and target Kyiv
20m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

‘The ultimate American art form:’ Kamala Harris hosts hip-hop 50th party
13h ago
Fall Travel: Plan your next getaway around one of these 10 festivals
YOUR HEALTH
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, updates on booster vaccines and symptoms
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top